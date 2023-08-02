News & Insights

US Markets
ATO

Atmos Energy's third-quarter profit climbs on higher rates

August 02, 2023 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Natural gas distributor Atmos Energy ATO.N reported a 7.2% rise in profit for the third quarter on Wednesday, helped by a higher rate case and customer growth in its distribution unit.

The Dallas, Texas-based company posted a net income of $137.8 million, or 94 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $128.5 million, or 92 cents per share, last year.

Analysts had said Atmos would benefit from a strong rate case, helping it offset higher operations and maintenance costs and interest expenses.

A rate case is the formal process used to determine the amounts to be charged customers for electricity, natural gas, private water and steam services provided by regulated utilities.

The company said distribution operating income increased 8.5% to $71.7 million, primarily reflecting a net $29.1 million increase in rates and a $3.5 million increase due to net customer growth.

It added that rates at its pipeline and storage unit also rose by $22.6 million.

Atmos's operations and maintenance expenses rose 7%, to $195 million in the reported quarter, while interest charges jumped 19.6%, to $31.3 million, from last year.

Higher interest rates, following the hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal reserve to control inflation, have made borrowing more expensive for businesses, adding to their costs.

The company reaffirmed its annual earnings outlook of $6.00 to $6.10 per share.

Capital expenditures are expected to be about $2.8 billion in fiscal year 2023.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.