Atmos Energy reports FY24 EPS $6.84, consensus $6.80

November 06, 2024 — 04:41 pm EST

“Fiscal 2024 marked the 13th year of executing our proven strategy of operating safely and reliably while we modernize our natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage systems,” said Kevin Akers, president and chief executive officer of Atmos Energy (ATO) Corporation. “This strategy, along with our employees’ focus on our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services continue to benefit our customers, and our communities,” Akers concluded.

