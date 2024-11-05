Atmos Energy to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Nov. 6, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted ATO's Q4 Earnings

Atmos Energy continues to benefit from strategic investments and its focus on modernizing the transmission and distribution systems. This is expected to have boosted its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s earnings are likely to have benefited from an expanding customer base. Implementation of new rates in its service regions during the previous quarters is likely to have had a positive impact on ATO’s bottom-line performance.



However, an increase in operation and maintenance expenses and higher depreciation & amortization might have negatively impacted its bottom line.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 84 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $830.65 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 41.4%.



The consensus mark for consolidated distribution throughput is pegged at 61.11 million cubic feet (MMcf), down 7.2% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for consolidated pipeline and storage is pinned at 220.89 MMcf, up 13% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Atmos Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Atmos Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, Atmos Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Investors may consider the following players from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



American Electric Power AEP is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AEP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.78 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 0.6%.



Avista AVA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports third-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AVA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 4.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $394.1 million, which implies a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.



Spire Inc. SR is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter results on Nov. 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



SR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $321.97 million, which implies a year-over-year increase of 3.7%.





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avista Corporation (AVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

