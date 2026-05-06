Atmos Energy Q2 Net Income Rises; Raises FY26 EPS Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported that its second quarter net income increased to $581.9 million from $485.6 million, last year. Diluted net income per share was $3.47 compared to $3.03. Second quarter total operating revenues were $1.96 billion compared to $1.95 billion, last year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects: EPS in a range of $8.40 - $8.50, and net income in a range of $1.41 - $1.43 billion. Previously, the company expected EPS in a range of from $8.15 to $8.35.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2026 is $4.00, which represents a 14.9% increase over fiscal 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.