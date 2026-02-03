Atmos Energy Q1 Profit Increases; Backs FY Profit Outlook

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported that its first quarter net income increased to $402.96 million or $2.44 per share from $351.86 million or $2.23 per share last year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total operating revenues grew to $1.343 billion from $1.176 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The company still expects earnings per share to be in the range of $8.15 - $8.35 per share for fiscal year 2026. Analysts expect the company to report annual earnings of $8.20 per share.

Atmos Energy declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of $1.00 per share. The indicated annual dividend is $4.00. The dividend will be paid on March 9, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 23, 2026.

ATO closed the regular trading session at $168.81, rising by $2.29 or 1.38%. In after-hours trading, the stock advanced further to $170.92, up $2.11 or 1.25%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.