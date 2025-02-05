Atmos Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Atmos Energy ATO posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

ATO’s Revenues

Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%. However, the top line increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.16 billion.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

ATO’s Segmental Revenues

Distribution: Revenues totaled $1.109 billion, highlighting a 0.4% increase from $1.105 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Pipeline and Storage: Revenues amounted to $255.4 million, reflecting a 20.9% increase from $211.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of ATO’s Q1 Release

Operation and maintenance expenses amounted to $207 million, up 24.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Operating income totaled $459.5 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Atmos Energy incurred interest expenses of $52.9 million, up 2% from the year-earlier quarter’s level.



The company reported 109.6 million cubic feet of consolidated distribution throughput for the quarter, down 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals.

ATO’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Atmos Energy reported a strong balance sheet with available liquidity of approximately $5.2 billion.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, ATO had cash and cash equivalents of $584.5 million compared with $307.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2025 was $282 million compared with $245.3 million in the year-ago period.



In the first three months of fiscal 2025, the company invested nearly $891.2 million, with 86% of the amount allocated for improving the safety and reliability of its distribution and transportation systems.

ATO’s Guidance

Atmos Energy reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 earnings in the range of $7.05-$7.25 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.18 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Total net income is expected to be in the range of $1.12-$1.15 billion.



ATO also anticipates its fiscal 2025 capital expenditure to be $3.7 billion.

ATO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

MDU Resources Group MDU is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 38 cents per share.



MDU’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.82%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.2% in the past four quarters.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share.



OGS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 4.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $660.94 million.



Alliant Energy LNT is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.75%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $1.20 billion.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.