Atmos Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Atmos Energy ATO posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $2.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 by 1.24%. The bottom line improved 9.42% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.23.

ATO’s Revenues

The company reported revenues of $1.34 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion by 6.41%. However, the top line rose 14.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.18 billion.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

Highlights of ATO’s Release

Operating income in the first fiscal quarter was $514.7million, a 12% increase from $459.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



Through Feb. 3, 2026, new rates worth $122.9 million were implemented, and rates worth $81.2 million are in progress to be put into effect after approval by the authority.



ATO reported net income of $403 million in the fiscal first quarter, a 14.5% increase from $352 million in the year-ago quarter.

ATO’s Segmental Details

Distribution: Net income totaled $269.2 million, a 12% increase from $240.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Pipeline and Storage: Income amounted to $134 million, reflecting a 19.6% increase from $112 million in the year-ago quarter.

ATO’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Atmos Energy reported a strong balance sheet with $4.6 billion in available liquidity.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company issued $600 million 5.45% 30-year senior notes and settled $472 million through equity forward arrangements.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company invested nearly $1 billion, with 85% of the amount allocated for improving the safety and reliability of its distribution and transportation systems.

ATO’s Guidance

Atmos Energy reaffirms the fiscal 2026 guidance at $8.15-$8.35 earning per share.



ATO anticipates its fiscal 2026 capital expenditure to be $4.2 billion.



ATO's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2026 is $4, which represents a 14.9% increase from that reported in fiscal 2025.

ATO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

MDU Resources Group MDU is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 37 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.82%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $554 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 3.45%.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.97%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $675.21 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 7.06%.



Northwest Natural NWN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.36 per share, which indicates a year-over-year fall of 3.55%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pinned at $394.99 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 6.50%.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.