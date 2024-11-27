Atmos Energy price target raised to $165 from $148 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen raised the firm’s price target on Atmos Energy (ATO) to $165 from $148 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s strong guidance earlier this month was secondary to its five-year capex update, which represented a 41% increase from the prior plan, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.