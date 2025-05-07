ATMOS ENERGY Earnings Results: $ATO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATMOS ENERGY ($ATO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $3.03 per share, beating estimates of $2.90 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $1,950,500,000, beating estimates of $1,837,753,075 by $112,746,925.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ATMOS ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

ATMOS ENERGY insiders have traded $ATO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD GEISER purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $362,224

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ATMOS ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of ATMOS ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ATMOS ENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $901,371 of award payments to $ATO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ATMOS ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ATO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ATMOS ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ATMOS ENERGY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ATO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.