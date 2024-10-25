Atmos Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Dallas, Texas-based Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) distributes natural gas. With a market cap of $21.6 billion, the company provides natural gas marketing and procurement services to large customers, as well as manages storage and pipeline assets. The leading natural gas utility is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ATO to report a profit of $0.84 per share on a diluted basis, up 5% from $0.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect ATO to report EPS of $6.79, up 11.3% from $6.10 in fiscal 2023. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.3% year over year to $7.15 in fiscal 2025.

ATO stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 36.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 31.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU)38.2% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 7, ATO shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its EPS increased 14.9% year over year to $1.08. The company’s revenue stood at $701.5 million, up 5.9% year over year. ATO expects full-year EPS to be between $6.70 and $6.80.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ATO stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, and five give a “Hold.” ATO’s average analyst price target is $148.72, indicating a potential upside of 4.2% from the current levels.

