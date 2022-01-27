Atmos Energy Corporation's (NYSE:ATO) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Atmos Energy's (NYSE:ATO) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Atmos Energy's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Atmos Energy is:

8.4% = US$666m ÷ US$7.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Atmos Energy's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

On the face of it, Atmos Energy's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.7%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Even so, Atmos Energy has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 11%. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Atmos Energy's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 9.8% in the same period.

NYSE:ATO Past Earnings Growth January 27th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Atmos Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Atmos Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Atmos Energy has a three-year median payout ratio of 48%, which implies that it retains the remaining 52% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Atmos Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 49%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Atmos Energy's future ROE will be 9.0% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Atmos Energy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

