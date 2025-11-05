Atmos Energy Corporation Reveals Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $175 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.86 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.