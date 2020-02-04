Markets
Atmos Energy Corporation Reveals Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $178.67 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $157.65 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $875.56 million from $877.78 million last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $178.67 Mln. vs. $157.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q1): $875.56 Mln vs. $877.78 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.58 - $4.73

