Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Advance In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $217.68 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $178.67 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $914.48 million from $875.56 million last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $217.68 Mln. vs. $178.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.71 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q1): $914.48 Mln vs. $875.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 to $5.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.