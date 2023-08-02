Atmos Energy Corporation Q3 Profit Rises, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $137.81 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $128.55 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.8% to $662.73 million from $816.43 million last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $137.81 Mln. vs. $128.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.94 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $662.73 Mln vs. $816.43 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.10

