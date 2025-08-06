Atmos Energy Corporation Q3 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $186 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $838.77 million from $701.55 million last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $186 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.16 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $838.77 Mln vs. $701.55 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 - $7.45

