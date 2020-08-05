Markets
ATO

Atmos Energy Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $117.79 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $80.47 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Atmos Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $96.83 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $493.00 million from $485.74 million last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $96.83 Mln. vs. $80.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.79 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $493.00 Mln vs. $485.74 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.58 to $4.73

