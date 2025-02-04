Atmos Energy Corporation Q1 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $352 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $311 million, or $2.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $352 Mln. vs. $311 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $2.08 last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 - $7.25

