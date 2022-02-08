Atmos Energy Corporation Profit Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $249.21 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $217.68 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.01 billion from $0.91 billion last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $249.21 Mln. vs. $217.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.86 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.85 -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.60

