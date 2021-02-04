Atmos Energy Corporation Just Recorded A 11% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$914m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 11%, coming in at US$1.71 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ATO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Atmos Energy from eight analysts is for revenues of US$3.38b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 2.4% to US$5.03 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.38b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.03 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$105. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Atmos Energy analyst has a price target of US$114 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$93.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Atmos Energy is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Atmos Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.09%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Atmos Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$105, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Atmos Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Atmos Energy going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Atmos Energy you should know about.

