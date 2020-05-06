Markets
ATO

Atmos Energy Corporation Earnings Rise In Q1

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $239.65 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $214.89 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $0.98 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $239.65 Mln. vs. $214.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $1.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q1): $0.98 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.58 to $4.73.

