Atmos Energy Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $311.29 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $271.86 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.6% to $1.16 billion from $1.48 billion last year.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $311.29 Mln. vs. $271.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.08 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.48 Bln last year.

