Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $100.28, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATO was $100.28, representing a -17.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.08 and a 28.7% increase over the 52 week low of $77.92.

ATO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). ATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.91. Zacks Investment Research reports ATO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.4%, compared to an industry average of 4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATO as a top-10 holding:

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 29.66% over the last 100 days. TPYP has the highest percent weighting of ATO at 4.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.