Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $95.31, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATO was $95.31, representing a -9.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.99 and a 12.67% increase over the 52 week low of $84.59.

ATO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). ATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ATO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 6.45%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ato Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATO as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTES with an increase of 9.03% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATO at 4.7%.

