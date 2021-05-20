Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ATO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.11, the dividend yield is 2.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATO was $98.11, representing a -8.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.02 and a 15.98% increase over the 52 week low of $84.59.

ATO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra Energy (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). ATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.5. Zacks Investment Research reports ATO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.08%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTSL with an increase of 20.81% over the last 100 days. FXU has the highest percent weighting of ATO at 4.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.