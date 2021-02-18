Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATO was $92.43, representing a -23.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.08 and a 18.62% increase over the 52 week low of $77.92.

ATO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). ATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ATO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.65%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATO as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

ETF Series Solutions (ACSI)

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 46.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATO at 0.46%.

