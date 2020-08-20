Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ATO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.64, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATO was $102.64, representing a -15.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.08 and a 31.72% increase over the 52 week low of $77.92.

ATO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). ATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ATO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.09%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATO as a top-10 holding:

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPYP with an increase of 32.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATO at 4.13%.

