Dividends
ATO

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ATO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.64, the dividend yield is 2.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATO was $102.64, representing a -15.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.08 and a 31.72% increase over the 52 week low of $77.92.

ATO is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). ATO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.87. Zacks Investment Research reports ATO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.09%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ATO as a top-10 holding:

  • Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)
  • Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
  • Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPYP with an increase of 32.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATO at 4.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATO

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular