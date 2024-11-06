News & Insights

Atmos Energy Corporation Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

November 06, 2024

(RTTNews) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $134 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $119 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $134 Mln. vs. $119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.80 last year.

