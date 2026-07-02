Atmos Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ATO

Looking at the chart above, ATO's low point in its 52 week range is $150.51 per share, with $192.5099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.31. The ATO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Further ATO Research:
- ATO Insider Buying
- ATO Average Annual Return
- Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.