Atmos Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ATO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $175.55, changing hands as high as $176.22 per share. Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATO's low point in its 52 week range is $150.51 per share, with $192.5099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.31. The ATO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further ATO Research:

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