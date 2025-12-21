Atmos Energy (BIT:1ATO) Price Target Increased by 11.04% to 161.58

The average one-year price target for Atmos Energy (BIT:1ATO) has been revised to €161.58 / share. This is an increase of 11.04% from the prior estimate of €145.51 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €140.26 to a high of €183.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.50% from the latest reported closing price of €153.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ATO is 0.27%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 192,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,966K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,606K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,468K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,384K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 86.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,817K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,744K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,235K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 5.52% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,311K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

