Atmos Energy Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Provides Long-Term Guidance

Atmos Energy ATO posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.07 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 5.9%. The bottom line improved 24.4% from the year-ago quarter’s 86 cents.



For fiscal 2025, Atmos Energy’s earnings per share were $7.46 on net income of $1.2 billion.

Highlights of ATO’s Release

Operating income in the fiscal fourth quarter was $219.5 million compared with $185 million in the year-ago quarter.



In fiscal 2025, new rates worth $333.6 million were implemented and in year-to-date fiscal 2026, rates worth $146.3 million were implemented.



ATO reported net income of $175 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $134 million in the year-ago quarter.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

ATO’s Segmental Details

Distribution: Net income totaled $55 million, highlighting a 34.1% increase from $41 million in the year-ago quarter.



Pipeline and Storage: Income amounted to $120 million, reflecting a 29% increase from $93 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

ATO’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Atmos Energy reported a strong balance sheet with approximately $4.9 billion in available liquidity.



During fiscal 2025, issued two tranches of long-term debt having a combined value of $1.15 billion.



In fiscal 2025, the company invested nearly $3.56 billion, with 87% of the amount allocated for improving the safety and reliability of its distribution and transportation systems.

ATO’s Guidance

Atmos Energy initiates fiscal 2026 guidance in the range of $8.15-$8.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.91 per share, lower than the company’s guided range.



ATO also anticipates its fiscal 2026 capital expenditure to be $4.2 billion.



ATO's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2026 is $4.00, which represents a 14.9% increase over fiscal 2025.



ATO plans to invest $26 billion from fiscal 2026 to 2030 to further strengthen its existing operations.

ATO’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.81%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pinned at $4.36, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11.51%.



Sempra Energy SRE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.11, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 19.4%.



SRE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.16%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pinned at $4.53, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 2.58%.



Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 6 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents by 33.3%.



SWX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pinned at $3.63, reflecting year-over-year growth of 14.87%.





Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.