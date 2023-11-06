Atmos Energy (ATO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Atmos Energy ATO is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Nov 8, after market close. This firm’s earnings surprise was a negative 3.09% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

The continuous modernization of distribution systems, strong customer growth and rate approvals are expected to have benefited fiscal fourth-quarter performance. More than 90% of the capital investments begin to earn within six months, thereby boosting earnings in the fourth quarter.



However, an increase in operation & maintenance (O&M) expenses and higher interest expenses are likely to have adversely impacted its bottom-line performance.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, indicating an increase of 45.1% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $923 million, suggesting a year-over-year surge of 27.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for distribution revenue is pegged at $719 million, indicating a rise of 34.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for pipeline and storage revenue stands at $204 million, up 9.1%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Atmos Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Atmos Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.

Spire Inc. SR is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16, before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

TransAlta Corp. TAC is scheduled to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, before the market opens. It has an Earnings ESP of +15.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Ameren Corp. AEE is set to report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 8 after the market closes. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.