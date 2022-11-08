Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 9, after market close. The natural gas distribution company reported an average surprise of 1.54% in the last four quarters.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Atmos Energy’s earnings in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 are likely to have benefited from new rates worth $174.9 million completed through Aug 3, 2022. Atmos Energy’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from rising consumption from the expanding customer base in the distribution segment.



The fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been impacted by higher maintenance expenses and property tax expenses at Atmos Energy’s distribution segment.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share is pegged at 45 cents, which indicates an increase of 21.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Atmos Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Atmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Primo Water Corporation PRMW is likely to beat earnings estimates when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 10. PRMW currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and ESP of +1.10%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is currently pegged at 69 cents per share, which reflects year-over-year growth of nearly 23.2%.



Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. CWCO is likely to beat earnings estimates when it reports third-quarter results on Nov 15. CWCO currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and ESP of +1.88%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is currently pegged at 72 cents per share, which reflects year-over-year growth of 213%.



Spire Inc. SR is likely to beat earnings estimates when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Nov 28. SR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and ESP of +2.36%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings is currently pegged at $3.90 per share, which reflects a year-over-year decline of nearly 19.8%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.