Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 4, after the market closes. This natural gas distribution company reported an average surprise of 4.4% in the last four quarters.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Atmos Energy’s earnings in fiscal second-quarter 2022 benefited from new rates worth $28.9 million completed through Feb 28, 2022. Efficient management of expenses and a declining weighted average cost of debt are expected to have boosted margins in the fiscal second quarter.



Atmos Energy’s fiscal second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from greater demand from the expanding customer base in the distribution segment.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share is currently pegged at $2.39, which indicates an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Atmos Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Atmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



ONE Gas OGS is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2, after market close. ONE Gas has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’ 2022 earnings per share indicates 5.7% year-over-year growth.



WEC Energy Group WEC is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 2, before the market opens. WEC Energy Group has an Earnings ESP of +1.68% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



WEC Energy’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEC’s 2022 earnings per share suggests a rise of 4.6% year over year.



Edison International EIX is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter results on May 3. Edison International has an Earnings ESP of +13.71% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Edison International’s long-term earnings growth is pegged at 3.95%. EIX reported an average surprise of 1.4% in the last four reported quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.