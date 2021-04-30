Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on May 5, after the market closes. This natural gas distribution company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.2% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Atmos Energy’s earnings are anticipated to have benefited from rates worth $160 million implemented in fiscal 2020 and new rates worth $109.8 million implemented till Mar 1, 2021. Cold weather in its service territories and substantial volume of residential customers are likely to have increased the usage of gas by customers and boosted earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



Atmos Energy’s fiscal second-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from low financing costs, primarily due to efficient management of long-term debt. The company’s earnings are also likely to have benefited from the expanding customer base and revival of demand due to gradual reopening of economic activities.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share is currently pegged at $2.05, which indicates growth of 5.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Atmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider a few players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



UGI Corporation UGI is scheduled to release fiscal second-quarter 2021 results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Spire Inc. SR is scheduled to release fiscal second-quarter 2021 results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

