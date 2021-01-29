Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 2, after the market closes. This natural gas distribution company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Atmos Energy’s fiscal first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from strong residential customer base and gradual reopening of the economic activities, which in turn led to a revival of demand from non-residential customers.



After implementation of $160 million worth of new rates in fiscal 2020, nearly $195-$215 million are expected to be implemented in fiscal 2021. The rates that have been already implemented are likely to have positively impacted its earnings in the fiscal first quarter.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share is currently pegged at $1.57, which indicates growth of 6.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Atmos Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG is scheduled to release fiscal first-quarter 2021 results on Feb 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.98% and a Zacks Rank #1.



ONE Gas Inc. OGS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 17. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.



ONEOK Inc. OKE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 22. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.98% and a Zacks Rank #1.

