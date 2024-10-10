Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Atmos Energy (ATO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atmos Energy is one of 105 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ATO has moved about 19.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 15.6% on average. As we can see, Atmos Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Entergy (ETR). The stock has returned 28.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Entergy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atmos Energy belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that ATO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Entergy, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 60-stock industry is ranked #50. The industry has moved +18.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Atmos Energy and Entergy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.