Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares up Since Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share of 51 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents by 13.3%. The bottom line improved by 37.8% from the year-ago earnings of 37 cents per share.



Fiscal 2022 earnings of $5.60 per share were at the high end of the earnings guidance range of $5.50-$5.60 per share.



Courtesy of the better-than-expected performance of Atmos Energy, the market reacted positively and the shares of the company have gained 8.4% post fourth-quarter earnings release.

Revenues

Total revenues of $723 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $722 million by 0.08%. The top line increased 27.3% from the year-ago reported figure of $568 million.



Fiscal 2022 total revenues were $4.2 billion up, from $3.4 billion from the year-ago period.

Segment Revenues

Distribution: Revenues from the segment in fiscal 2022 increased 24.5% to $4,035.2 million from $3,241.9 million in the prior-year period.



Pipeline and Storage: Revenues from the segment increased 8.8% to $693.7 million from $637.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The purchased gas cost for the fiscal year was $1,682.7 million, up 62.9% from the year-ago period. Operation and maintenance expenses for the year were $710.2 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.



Fiscal 2022 operating income was up 1.8% year over year to $920.9 million.



Atmos Energy incurred interest expenses of $102.8 million, up 22.9% from the year-ago period.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2022, ATO had cash and cash equivalents of $51.4 million. Net cash flow provided (used in) by operating activities in fiscal 2022 was $977.6 million compared with $1,084.3 million in the year-ago period.



Atmos Energy invested $2.4 billion in fiscal 2022 to strengthen operations. Nearly 88% of capital spending was associated with system safety and increased reliability of services.

Guidance

Atmos Energy initiated its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $5.90-$6.10 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings of $5.95 per share is lower than $6, the midpoint of the guided range. ATO plans to invest $2.7 billion in fiscal 2023.

Zacks Rank

Atmos Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

