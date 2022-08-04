Atmos Energy (ATO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 7%. The bottom line improved by 17.9% from the year-ago earnings of 78 cents per share.

Revenues

Total revenues of $816.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $758 million by 7.7%. The top line increased 34.8% from the year-ago reported figure of $605.6 million.

Atmos Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Atmos Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Atmos Energy Corporation Quote

Segment Revenues

Distribution: Revenues from the segment increased 38.4% to $773.3 million from $558.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



Pipeline and Storage: Revenues from the segment increased 12.5% to $183.4 million from $163 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The purchased gas cost for the quarter was $249.2 million, up 186.8% from the year-ago period. Operation and maintenance expenses for the quarter were $182.3 million, down 1.2% from the year-ago period.



The operating income for the second quarter was up 15.9% year over year to $154.6 million.



Atmos Energy incurred interest expenses of $26.2 million, up 24.8% from the year-ago period.



As of Jun 30, 2022, ATO had cash and cash equivalents of $328.1 million. Net cash flow provided (used in) by operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 was $929.3 million compared with ($1,158.5) million in the year-ago period.



As of Jun 30, 2022, Atmos Energy’s available liquidity was $3.5 billion.



Atmos Energy invested $1,726 million in the nine months ended Jun 30 to strengthen operations. Nearly 87% of capital spending was associated with system safety and increased reliability of services.

Guidance

Atmos Energy reiterated its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $5.50-$5.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings of $5.54 per share is lower than $5.55, the midpoint of the guided range. ATO reiterated its capital expenditure expectation in the range of $2.4-$2.5 billion for fiscal 2022.

Zacks Rank

Atmos Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Dominion Energy D is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share. Dominion Energy’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 6.4%.



Hawaiian Electric Industries HE is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’ long-term earnings growth is projected at 3.2%.



Southwest Gas Holdings SWX is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 9 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pegged at 49 cents. Southwest Gas’ long-term earnings growth is projected at 5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.