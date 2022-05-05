Atmos Energy (ATO) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 by 0.8%. However, the bottom line improved by 3% from the year-ago earnings of $2.30 per share.

Revenues

Total revenues of $1,649.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,462 million by 12.9%. The top line increased 25.1% from the year-ago reported figure of $1,319 million.

Segment Revenues

Distribution: Revenues from the segment increased 25.6% to $1,610.5 million from $1,282.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



Pipeline and Storage: Revenues from the segment increased 6.2% to $163.7 million from $154.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The purchased gas cost for the quarter was $871.4 million, up 51.9% from the year-ago period. Operation and maintenance expenses for the quarter were $163.4 million, up 4.5% from the year-ago period.



The operating income for the first quarter was up 0.9% year over year to $385.1 million.



Atmos Energy incurred interest expenses of $28.9 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago period.



As of Mar 31, 2022, ATO had cash and cash equivalents of $582.5 million. Net cash flow provided by the operating activities in six months ended Mar 31 was $640.5 million compared with $1,402.2 million in the year-ago period.



As of Mar 31, 2022, Atmos Energy’s available liquidity was $3.5 billion.



Atmos Energy invested $1,190 million in six months ended Mar 31 to strengthen operations. Nearly 87% of capital spending was associated with system safety and increased reliability of services.

Guidance

Atmos Energy narrowed its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $5.50-$5.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings of $5.50 per share is lower than $5.55, the midpoint of the guided range. ATO reiterated its capital expenditure expectation in the range of $2.4-$2.5 billion for fiscal 2022.

Zacks Rank

Atmos Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

