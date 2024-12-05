Atmos Energy announces retirement of Karen Hartsfield as General Counsel

The company states: “Atmos Energy (ATO) announced that Karen E. Hartsfield, currently Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will retire in late 2025 after a distinguished career with the Company. She will serve in her current role until December 31, 2024, and then move into a Senior Advisor position, continuing to serve on the Company’s Management Committee.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ATO:
- Atmos Energy files $8B mixed securities shelf
- Atmos Energy price target raised to $165 from $148 at Mizuho
- Atmos Energy price target lowered to $143 from $145 at Morgan Stanley
- Atmos Energy Reports Strong Fiscal 2024 Earnings
- Atmos Energy raises quarterly dividend to 87c per share
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.