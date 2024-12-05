Atmos Energy announces retirement of Karen Hartsfield as General Counsel

The company states: “Atmos Energy (ATO) announced that Karen E. Hartsfield, currently Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, will retire in late 2025 after a distinguished career with the Company. She will serve in her current role until December 31, 2024, and then move into a Senior Advisor position, continuing to serve on the Company’s Management Committee.”

