Atmos Energy Announces Leadership Transition and Appointment

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Atmos Energy ( (ATO) ) has issued an announcement.
Atmos Energy Corporation has announced the retirement of Karen E. Hartsfield, who will transition to a Senior Advisor role before retiring in late 2025. Jessica Bateman Pulliam will succeed her as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary from January 2025. Pulliam, known for her leadership and strategic advice, joins from Baker Botts L.L.P., bringing over two decades of legal expertise to Atmos Energy’s executive team.
For a thorough assessment of ATO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- M&A News: Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risk With Trump Administration
- Ford (NYSE:F) Notches Up as EV Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.