Atmos Energy Announces Leadership Transition and Appointment

December 05, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Atmos Energy ( (ATO) ) has issued an announcement.

Atmos Energy Corporation has announced the retirement of Karen E. Hartsfield, who will transition to a Senior Advisor role before retiring in late 2025. Jessica Bateman Pulliam will succeed her as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary from January 2025. Pulliam, known for her leadership and strategic advice, joins from Baker Botts L.L.P., bringing over two decades of legal expertise to Atmos Energy’s executive team.

