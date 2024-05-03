Atmos (ATO) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Atmos Energy (ATO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Atmos metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment' should come in at $205.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' will likely reach $104.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $87.30 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Distribution' will reach $394.74 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $335.30 million.



