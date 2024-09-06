Atmos (ATO) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Atmos Energy (ATO). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Atmos due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Atmos Energy Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y



Atmos Energy posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.08 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%. The bottom line also improved 14.9% from the year-ago quarter’s 94 cents.

Revenues

Total revenues of $701.5 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925 million by 24%. However, the top line increased 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $662.7 million.

Segmental Revenues

Distribution: Revenues totaled $633.2 million, highlighting a 2.8% increase from $616.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Pipeline and Storage: Revenues amounted to $250.7 million, reflecting a 20.4% increase from $208.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Operation and maintenance expenses amounted to $211.3 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Operating income totaled $220.3 million, up 30.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Atmos Energy incurred interest expenses of $41.2 million, up 31.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company reported 72.4 million cubic feet of consolidated distribution throughput for the quarter, down 3.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2024, Atmos Energy reported a strong balance sheet with available liquidity of approximately $4.3 billion.



As of Jun 30, 2024, ATO had cash and cash equivalents of $674.6 million compared with $15.4 million as of Sep 30, 2023.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $1.4 billion compared with $3.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.



In the first nine months of fiscal 2024, the company invested nearly $2.1 billion, with 82% of the amount allocated for improving the safety and reliability of its distribution and transportation systems.

Guidance

Atmos Energy continues to expect its fiscal 2024 earnings in the range of $6.70-$6.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.77 per share, higher than the company’s guided range.



ATO also reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 capital expenditure guidance at $3.1 billion.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Atmos has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Atmos has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Atmos belongs to the Zacks Utility - Gas Distribution industry. Another stock from the same industry, Sempra (SRE), has gained 7.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2024.

Sempra reported revenues of $3.01 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -9.7%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares with $0.94 a year ago.

Sempra is expected to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Sempra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.