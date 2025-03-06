Atmos (ATO) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Atmos Energy (ATO). Shares have added about 2.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Atmos due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Atmos Energy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y



Atmos Energy posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08.

ATO’s Revenues

Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%. However, the top line increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.16 billion.

ATO’s Segmental Revenues

Distribution: Revenues totaled $1.109 billion, highlighting a 0.4% increase from $1.105 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Pipeline and Storage: Revenues amounted to $255.4 million, reflecting a 20.9% increase from $211.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of ATO’s Q1 Release

Operation and maintenance expenses amounted to $207 million, up 24.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Operating income totaled $459.5 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Atmos Energy incurred interest expenses of $52.9 million, up 2% from the year-earlier quarter’s level.



The company reported 109.6 million cubic feet of consolidated distribution throughput for the quarter, down 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported actuals.

ATO’s Financial Highlights

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Atmos Energy reported a strong balance sheet with available liquidity of approximately $5.2 billion.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, ATO had cash and cash equivalents of $584.5 million compared with $307.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first three months of fiscal 2025 was $282 million compared with $245.3 million in the year-ago period.



In the first three months of fiscal 2025, the company invested nearly $891.2 million, with 86% of the amount allocated for improving the safety and reliability of its distribution and transportation systems.

ATO’s Guidance

Atmos Energy reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 earnings in the range of $7.05-$7.25 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $7.18 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Total net income is expected to be in the range of $1.12-$1.15 billion.



ATO also anticipates its fiscal 2025 capital expenditure to be $3.7 billion.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Fresh estimates followed a flat path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

Currently, Atmos has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Atmos has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.