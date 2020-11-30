ATM Withdrawal Limits: What You Need To Know

Automated teller machines (ATMs) make accessing funds inside a checking account or savings account easy and convenient. When it becomes necessary to withdraw cash, it’s important to know whether a limit applies.

At many banks, it’s common to impose a daily ATM withdrawal limit. There may also be withdrawal limits that apply per transaction. These limits determine how much cash you can withdraw each time you visit the ATM or each day.

Why Do Banks Have ATM Withdrawal Limits?

Banks can impose ATM withdrawal limits out of practicality and for security reasons.

First, ATMs can only hold so much cash and banks only have so much cash they can distribute to customers at any given time. Setting a limit on the amount of money that can be withdrawn at an ATM helps the bank to control the movement of available cash.

The other reason has to do with security and protecting customer accounts. Say that someone stole your debit card and PIN number. Without an ATM withdrawal limit, they might be able to drain your checking or savings account and pocket all your cash.

While ATM withdrawal limits can seem like a nuisance, they serve an important purpose in keeping your money safe.

How Much Can You Withdraw From an ATM Each Day?

A specific answer to this question will depend on who you bank with. But, generally, ATM cash withdrawal limits can range from $300 to $5,000 per day.

Individual banks and credit unions set their own limits. Your personal ATM withdrawal limit also may depend on the type of accounts you have and your banking history. For example, if you’re brand-new to a bank and you’ve opened a basic checking account, you may have a lower ATM withdrawal limit than someone who’s had a premium checking account there for 10 years.

Additionally, some ATMs can have their own limits on the amount of cash they’re able to dispense per withdrawal. It’s also worth noting that daily ATM cash withdrawal limits may not be the same as daily purchase limits.

For example, your bank may limit you to withdrawing $400 at the ATM, but you may be able to make up to $4,000 in purchases each day using your debit card. Banks may keep ATM withdrawal limits and purchase limits separate or set a third limit on the total amount of money you can take out of your account via withdrawals and purchases each day.

Daily ATM Withdrawal Limits at Top Banks

Banks can vary when it comes to how much or how little cash they’ll allow you to withdraw from your checking account at an ATM each day. The chart below highlights how daily ATM withdrawal limits compare for some of the top banks, including online banks and brick-and-mortar financial institutions. There also may be exceptions to the limits shown here, based on the account type and your banking relationship.

Keep in mind that the above ATM withdrawal limits apply to checking accounts at these banks. If you also have a savings account at the same bank, different ATM withdrawal limits may apply. You should also be aware of the bank’s monthly withdrawal transaction limits for savings accounts.

In the past, Federal Regulation D has limited you to six withdrawals per month from a savings account. This rule has been suspended indefinitely in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. But many banks impose their own limits on the number of withdrawals you can make from savings each month, which includes debit card transactions but does not include ATM withdrawals.

If your bank has such a limit in place, it’s important to know what it is to avoid exceeding it. Excess withdrawals over the allowed limit can trigger a pricey fee per transaction.

How to Increase ATM Withdrawal Limits

The ATM withdrawal limits outlined in your account agreement aren’t necessarily set in stone. You may be able to request a higher withdrawal limit from the bank.

Whether the bank agrees to this can depend on:

How long you’ve been a customer

What type of accounts you have at the bank

Your account history, including the amount of money you typically keep on hand

Whether you’re asking for a temporary or permanent increase

If you’re planning to make a large purchase or go on vacation, for example, your bank may be willing to increase your ATM withdrawal limits for a few days or a few weeks.

If you’re interested in getting a permanent increase in your daily ATM withdrawal limit, be prepared to make a case for why the bank should agree to it. Remember that banks have these limits in place for security reasons, so if you do get a higher limit, it’s important to keep a close eye on your debit card. Otherwise, someone could have access to more of the cash in your account if your card is lost or stolen.

How to Get Around ATM Cash Withdrawal Limits

It’s possible that you could hit your ATM daily cash withdrawal limit and still need more cash to cover a purchase or for another reason. In this case, there are some things you can do to access your money when you need it, including:

Getting cash back at checkout when making a purchase

Withdrawing money from a savings account

Withdrawing cash at a branch

Cashing a check

Cash Back in Store

If you’re shopping in a store, you may be able to get cash back at the checkout without it counting toward your daily ATM withdrawal limit. There are a few things to note about this, however.

First, it could still count toward your daily purchase limit. So be aware of where the cap is on purchases for your account.

Next, make a note of the store’s cash back limit as well. For example, you may be limited to withdrawing $100 in cash back at the checkout, depending on where you’re shopping. If the store has a lower limit, you may need to make multiple purchases to withdraw the full amount of cash you need. And again, these transactions will count toward your daily purchase limit.

Withdrawing Money From Savings

Withdrawing money from a savings account via an ATM card is another way to get around daily ATM withdrawal limits for a checking account. There may still be limits on these transactions, but you could access cash this way if necessary. If you don’t have an ATM card, you can withdraw cash at a bank branch instead.

Withdrawing Cash at a Branch

You can also withdraw cash from your checking account at a branch if you’ve exceeded your daily ATM withdrawal limits. A teller can help you withdraw cash from your checking or money market account.

However, if you need a larger amount of money, you may want to consider more secure ways to pay, other than cash. For example, if you’re buying a car, you could get a cashier’s check, a certified check or even a money order instead to cover the transaction. This way, you have a paper trail documenting the payment and you’re not carrying around large amounts of cash.

Cashing a Check

A fourth option for getting around ATM withdrawal limits is cashing a check. You’d simply write the check out to cash, sign it and take it to the bank to cash it.

What to Do If You Need Cash in an Emergency

If an unexpected situation comes along and you need cash, you could start by making an ATM withdrawal. Once you hit those limits, you could try the other methods listed above, including requesting a higher limit in the short term.

As a last resort, you might also consider a credit card cash advance. Taking a cash advance from a credit card simply means withdrawing cash from your credit limit. It’s essentially a type of short term loan. This is a convenience that many credit card companies offer as an account benefit. You can get a cash advance with your card at a bank or ATM or access cash using a convenience check.

There are some potential downsides, however. Cash advances have an annual percentage rate or APR just like purchases, but the difference is that this interest starts accruing right away—there’s no grace period for cash advances. Often, interest on a cash advance accrues at a higher rate than your standard purchase APR. Additionally, you may pay a cash advance fee equal to a percentage of the advance amount.

Between interest charges and the fee, a cash advance can be an expensive way to get cash quickly. For this reason, you may be better off approaching your bank first about a temporary ATM withdrawal limit increase or withdrawing cash at a branch instead.

