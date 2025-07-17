$ATLX stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ATLX stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,441,343 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ATLX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ATLX stock page):
$ATLX Insider Trading Activity
$ATLX insiders have traded $ATLX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROGER NORIEGA has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $202,510.
$ATLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $ATLX stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 126,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $656,584
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 111,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $576,330
- FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC added 60,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $312,185
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 50,002 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,510
- WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC removed 30,239 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,335
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 27,669 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,048
- INVESCO LTD. removed 24,209 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,160
