Atlis Motor Vehicles Up 15% On Increased Battery Capacity Demand

January 11, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV), electric vehicle technology platform are rising more than 15% Wednesday morning at $3.09.

The company today said it has reached a milestone of two gigawatt-hours' worth of battery capacity demand from multiple customers.

"This strong demand is encouraging; now it's up to our team to deliver," stated Mark Hanchett, Atlis Motor Vehicles' Founder and CEO.

AMV ahs traded in the range of $2.2600 - $243.9900 in the last 1 year.

