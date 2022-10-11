Atlis Motor Vehicles Rallies 15% On Extension Of Order By AUSEV

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. (AMV) are rising more than 15% Tuesday morning after the company announced expanded order from Australia-based AUSEV.

The company expanded agreement with AUSEV to include 1.5 MW charging stations XP platforms, and battery packs in Australia.

"This is an extremely important milestone for Atlis as it underscores the confidence AUSEV has already placed in the Company fulfilling the initial order for 19,000 XT vehicles," stated Mark Hanchett, Atlis Motor Vehicles' Founder and CEO.

AMV, currently at $24.37, has traded in the range of $12.05-$243.99 in the last 52 weeks.

