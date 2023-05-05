Atlassian's (TEAM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Atlassian TEAM reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 54 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The figure increased 25.6% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share.

Atlassian’s fiscal third-quarter revenues increased 24% to $915 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $898.7 million. The company witnessed solid demand for its cloud-based products, primarily led by smaller customers. Meanwhile, the cloud migration momentum continued for larger clients.

Quarterly Details

Segment-wise, Subscription revenues jumped 37% year over year to $760.7 million. Sales from the Maintenance business decreased 21.7% year over year to $94.2 million, while Other revenues (including perpetual license revenues) slumped 6.9% year over year to $60.5 million.

During the fiscal third quarter, cloud revenues were $535 million, indicating 33.9% year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, revenues from the data center rose 46.7% to $221.6 million. Marketplace and services revenues were $64.6 million, reflecting a 12.2% year-over-year surge. Revenues from Server declined 28.6% to $94.4 million.

Atlassian Corporation PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Atlassian Corporation PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Atlassian Corporation PLC Quote

Atlassian added 6,598 net new customers, bringing the total count to 259,775 customers on an active subscription or maintenance agreement basis in the reported quarter. A large number of customers are opting for cloud offerings amid the ongoing cloud migration. Such new additions and increased pricing on certain products contributed to the company’s quarterly revenues.

The company’s non-GAAP gross profit climbed 22% year over year to $779 million. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 85% during the quarter.

Atlassian’s non-GAAP operating income increased 11.1% year over year to $197.1 million, while its non-GAAP operating margin contracted 200 bps to 22%.

Balance Sheet

The company ended the third quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.98 billion, up from $1.67 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter of 2023.

During the fiscal third quarter, TEAM generated operating and free cash flows of $352.4 million and $349.7 million, respectively.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company anticipates revenues between $900 million and $920 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $898.7 million.

The non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be approximately 83.5%. Non-GAAP operating margin is projected to be approximately 17%.

